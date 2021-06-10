STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana police arrests four in cryptocurrency fraud

According to an official statement, a case was registered in Cyber Police Station, Panchkula under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act, the DGP said.

Published: 10th June 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin

Bitcoins. For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has arrested four fraudsters including the mastermind for allegedly duping people in the name of online business involving bitcoin transactions.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Thursday said the mastermind - Harinder Chahal alias Sonu Chahal - tricked victims into believing that he was in possession of bitcoins whereas the wallets held non-spendable (dummy) bitcoins.

Chahal and his associates used the name of Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, with an intention to cheat gullible persons on the pretext of offering them huge returns if they invest money online for bitcoin business, he said.

The DGP said the issue came to light recently when Pravesh Kumar, a resident of Sector-23, Sonipat filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was cheated by Chahal, a resident of Madha village in Hisar district.

According to an official statement, a case was registered in Cyber Police Station, Panchkula under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act, the DGP said.

Police along with cyber experts started the investigation and it was revealed that several people were involved in this luring gullible people to invest in bitcoin.

"The ongoing investigation, four accused along with their mastermind have already been arrested," Yadava said.

The DGP informed that Chahal created a fake Facebook account in the name of one Vikas Kumar and claimed to show the wallet address of the cryptocurrency exchange.

On October 1, 2019, he gave this blockchain address through Facebook messenger and WhatsApp messenger to the complainant (Pravesh Kumar).

Chahal duped Kumar of Rs 15,50,000 by fraudulently showing bitcoins in his wallet which in reality belonged to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the DGP said.

"The complainant believed in the accused as 1,871 bitcoins existed in the wallet, which belonged to Binance and not to Harinder Chahal, at the time of the incident and hence got duped of his money, he said. The DGP further said, It was also revealed that Harinder Chahal has been found in possession of many cryptocurrency wallets but none of them had any actual bitcoins or any form of cryptocurrency."

"The wallets held non-spendable (dummy) bitcoins which were used fraudulently to trick victims into believing that the accused was in possession of bitcoins which in reality did not exist," he added.

Congratulating the crime branch team for busting the fraud, the DGP said, "We are collecting more information about the numbers of innocent people who have been cheated by the scammers. Efforts are being made to trace the other accused."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cryptocurrency fraud Haryana police
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp