Major heist at HDFC branch in Bihar, Rs 1.19 crore looted by bike-borne gang

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a major bank heist in broad daylight, unidentified motorcycle borne criminals looted Rs 1.19 crore from a branch of HDFC Jaduha in Bihar's Hajipur on Thursday morning.

The heist took place around 11.20 am after the bank had opened. Upon being informed, police officials including the inspector general of Tirhut Ganesh Kumar reached the spot.

Sanjay Ojha, regional head corporate communication of HDFC Bank, said, "We have provided CCTV footage to police for an investigation into the heist. We will continue to cooperate with the police investigation to crack this case."