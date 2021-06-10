STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai diary: Uddhav meets PM, phased unlock begins in Maharashtra and more

The Mumbai model of fighting the pandemic has raked in praises. Now with the cases falling, the government has issued orders to begin the process of unlocking the economy.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:39 AM

By Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Uddhav meets PM, says values ties with Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has always maintained a positive relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even after his party left the alliance with the BJP and formed a government with Congress and NCP. Though Uddav has in the past criticised BJP leader Amit Shah, he has carefully avoided training his guns on Modi. Recently Uddhav met the PM.  “Today, politically we are not with them (BJP) but that does not mean our relationship has ended,” Thackeray told the media after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Maharashtra begins unlock in phases

The Mumbai model of fighting the pandemic has raked in praises. Now with the cases falling, the government has issued orders to begin the process of unlocking the economy. The unlock will be implemented in a phased manner. There are five levels. Eighteen districts come under level one where all economic activity—essential and non-essential—will be permitted. Mumbai has come under level three, where some non-essential activities are permitted, but for limited durations. To come under level one, a district or municipal corporation should have a positivity rate of less than 5% and an oxygenated bed occupancy rate of not more than 25%. Districts that have an oxygenated bed occupancy rate of 25-40% and a test positivity rate of 5% will come under level two. 

Uddhav asks PM to push governor on MLC appointments

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshayri has been sitting on the file recommending 12 names for appointment as Member of Legislative Council in the past six months. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised this issue and requested him to intervene and solve the issue. It was told that the governor has raised objections over the inclusion of political leaders like Eknath Khadse and Sachin Sawant in the list, saying the 12 members must be from art, literature, culture etc.

Bureaucrat’s sudden transfer raises eyebrows

The 2003 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, who was serving as the additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recently got transferred and is now posted as the managing director of the Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation, Mumbai. The transfer has raised many eyebrows. Jaiswal was appointed as the additional municipal commissioner (AMC) only a year ago by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Long before his three-year term as AMC was to end, he was suddenly moved to a less significant post, despite him having maintained an excellent track record.

