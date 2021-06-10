STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP chief Sharad Pawar leads push in Maharashtra to amend state farm laws

“We want to amend the state agriculture law as we feel that the Union government’s agriculture laws are not in the interest of farmers.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has taken the initiative in 
Maharashtra to amend the state agriculture laws to protect the interests of the farmers and ensure its approval in the upcoming monsoon session of the state Assembly scheduled on July 5.

Pawar had called a meeting at his residence on Wednesday that was attended by state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse, senior Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat, marketing federation minister Balasaheb Patil and minister of state Vishwajit Kadam.

“We want to amend the state agriculture law as we feel that the Union government’s agriculture laws are not in the interest of farmers. The proposed amendments will ensure the protection of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), redressal of grievances of farmers and protection of the interests of agriculturists during the crop trade among others. We will also insert a provision mandating license for traders which was not there in the Central laws,” Thorat told reporters.

The state government led by Uddhav Thackeray had decided not to implement the Centre’s three farm laws because of opposition by the farmers.  Thorat said the government is committed to the development of the farmers. “Senior leader and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar has given some suggestions for drafting the farm laws. We have studied the Central farm laws. The farmer interests are paramount to us,” Thorat said.

Thorat compared the Modi government to East India Company. “The Modi government is like the East India Company in the pre-Independence era. A few industrialists are looting this country with the help of the government in Centre,” Thorat said. 

“Our Prime Minister has become a slave of the big capitalists. However we will not allow our freedom to be taken away and will force the government to repeal the three farm laws,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Government
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp