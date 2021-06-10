Over 24.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 24.58 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

It said 18,64,234 and 77,136 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 3,58,49,328 people in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories have received their first dose and 4,84,740 beneficiaries have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

According to provisional data, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 24,58,47,212, it said.

The beneficiaries include 1,00,24,046 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 69,28,432 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,65,46,785 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 87,80,509 FLWs who have taken the second dose; and 3,58,49,328 and 4,84,740 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Besides, 7,39,73,962 and 1,17,26,702 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 6,18,98,773 and 1,96,33,935 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

As many as 30,32,675 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, the 146th day of the vaccination drive.

According to a provisional report till 7 pm, 27,33,087 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 2,99,588 were given the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.