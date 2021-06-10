STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 49,000 pending rape, POCSO cases disposed of amid COVID-19 pandemic: Centre 

In a tweet, MyGovIndia said 641 fast track special courts already operational include 341 exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act courts.

Published: 10th June 2021 07:55 PM

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

Crimes against women are rising in India. (Representational Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 49,000 pending cases related to rape and sexual offences against children were disposed of amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday.

Enlisting the work done towards the welfare of women and children in the last seven years, MyGovIndia, the Centre's citizen engagement platform, said 1,023 fast track special courts, including 389 exclusive POCSO courts, have been set up for time-bound completion of trials in sexual offence cases.

"More than 49,000 pending cases of Rape & POCSO Act disposed of even amidst the pandemic," it said.

Taking to Twitter, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared details about POSHAN Tracker, an app to track nutrition delivery services.

According to the data shared by her, over 1.02 crore hot cooked meals and more than 2.16 crore take-home ration packages have been tracked through POSHAN Tracker since its launch in March.

POSHAN (PM's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) Tracker aims to provide a 360-degree view and tracking of anganwadi centres, nutrition service deliveries and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

