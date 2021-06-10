Vasundhara Raje missing in new BJP posters in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Photos of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje are missing from the new hoarding put up at the state BJP headquarters. It has photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP state president Satish Poonia and leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, but photo of Vasundhara Raje is conspicuously missing.

Amit Shah’s photo is also missing in the new poster. Earlier, the main hoarding at the party headquarters had photographs of former CM Vasundhara Raje and deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore along with Satish Poonia and Gulabchand Kataria. It also featured national leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.

On April 13, the Karni Sena workers had splashed ink on the photo of Gulabchand Kataria on the main hoarding at the BJP headquarters. During the by-election campaign, Kataria had made comments about Maharana Pratap, which had led to the incident and on April 13.

Raje has been the chief minister of state twice and her photo not being on the hoarding has created strong buzz in the political circles regarding an internal tussle within the state saffron camp.