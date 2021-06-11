STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal reports COVID-19 deaths below 100 for 3rd day, records

Of the deaths, 24 each were reported from the city and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. The rest were from the other districts.

COVID death

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal recorded less than 100 fresh Covid-19 fatalities for the third consecutive day on Thursday with 87 patients succumbing to the infection during the day.

However, the COVID-19 tally rose to 14,48,104 as 5,274 more people tested positive for the infection, while the fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16, 642, a health bulletin said.

Of the 87 fresh fatalities, 55 were due to the comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the bulletin said. As many as 5,170 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,16,743 and the discharge rate to 97.83 per cent.

The state now has 14,719 active cases. West Bengal has thus far tested 1.31 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 66,257 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,88,989 people have been vaccinated in the state on Thursday.

