Bihar soon to include NCC as an 'elective course' in universities, colleges

The education secretary assured that all efforts would be made to get the resolution passed in the State Academic Council.

A marching contingent of NCC (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar will soon include NCC as an 'elective course' in universities and colleges, officials from the state and the NCC decided at a top level meeting here on Thursday.

The Bihar education department decided to make NCC a credit acquiring course in universities, at a meeting held with the additional director general of NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand, Bihar Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan and additional chief secretary-cum-education secretary Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

The education secretary assured that all efforts would be made to get the resolution passed in the State Academic Council. A proposal on this will be prepared and submitted to the chancellor of universities and governor of state for approval on top priority, Kumar added. 

The move comes as a big motivator for lakhs of NCC cadets across the state, who has to spend a major part of the non-academic time undergoing the training and participation of activities for the NCC. 

Official statement further said that the UGC and AICTE have also underlined the importance of NCC training among students in their circulars to Central and State Universities and recognized the necessity and possibility to adopt it in the core academic curriculum.

The newly designed NCC Elective Course will carry 24 credits spread over 6 semesters with specific credit for attending rigorous 10 days mandatory camp.

"In the first phase of the implementation, NCC as an elective course or subject will be offered only in those colleges, which already have NCC senior platoon or company and to only those students who enroll as NCC cadets," the official statement read.

Likewise private colleges which are allotted NCC under the Fully Self Finance Scheme (FSFS) will also be allowed to offer NCC Credit Course. 

