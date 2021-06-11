STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP sees red in posters on Raje and Dushyant not visiting constituencies

A day ago, photo of Rajasthan’s former CM Vasundhara Raje was found missing on posters at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur.

Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A day ago, photo of Rajasthan’s former CM Vasundhara Raje was found missing on posters at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur. On Thursday, fresh posters were seen stuck on the walls in Jhalwar city, which said Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh are hardly seen in their constituencies. Although these posters were removed, the developments have intensified politics in Raje’s bastion.

The posters in Jhalwar were pasted by unidentified people  on Wednesday night. Dushyant is an MP from Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency.  Raje is an MLA from Jhalrapatan Assembly in Jhalawar district. After hearing about the posters, BJP workers and local council employees reached the spot and tore them off. Till late on Thursday, no police case had been registered.

Presumably because of Covid-19 restrictions, Raje has not visited her constituency for a long time. Dushyant was seen in the area during municipal elections a few months ago.  Raje supporters say she is in touch with the people of her constituency all along and working for their welfare.

BJP district president Sanjay Jain said: “Whoever has done this petty act, it is very disgusting. Former CM Vasundhara Raje and MP Dushyant Singh are constantly in touch with the people of Jhalawar district. Even during the Corona period, they interacted with BJP workers.  They have been in touch with top officials of the district administration through virtual communication.”

Jain said Dushyant had also caugh the Corona-19 infection.  After that, he has been holding virtual meetings with party workers of the district along with former CM Raje and taking information about problems in this area.

ATtough Raje is the BJP vice-president at the national level , she  and her supporters have been sidelined from state politics for a long time. There is a tussle for supremacy between Raje and the RSS faction led by state party president Satish Poonia. 

Cong tussle causes fissure
Persistent tussle between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has led to fissures in the former royal family of Bharatpur. Family disputes as well as their opposite political leanings have pitted the father and son against each other.

Former minister and MLA from the Deeg-Kumher constituency Vishvendra Singh, a close aide of Pilot, in a U-turn has said that he supports both Gehlot and Pilot. Vishvendra’s son and his wife are opposed to leaving the Pilot camp. Their son, Anirudh, has opposed his father without naming him.

Vishvendra had supported Pilot last year when the latter had rebelled, eventually leading to both being sacked. However Vishwendra now has said: “I am with Ashok Gehlot as he has been made CM by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. I am also with Sachin Pilot.” Soon, Anirudh tweeted: “Betrayal, learned this word today.” Although he did not take his father’s name, it is believed the tweet was directed at him.

