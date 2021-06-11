STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: BJP MP falls victim to credit card fraud, loses around Rs 37,000

Without knowledge of the MP, an unidentified trickster fraudulently managed to get credit card renewed and carried out transaction of USD 508.

Published: 11th June 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

BJP ST Morcha president Ramvichar Netam. (Photo | Twitter @RamvicharNetam)

By PTI

RAIPUR: BJP's Rajya Sabha member and former Chhattisgarh minister Ramvichar Netam has become a victim of credit card fraud as an unidentified person allegedly misused it and made a transaction of around Rs 37,000, police said on Friday.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by the MP's relative at Telibandha police station in Raipur on Thursday night, a police official said.

"Unidentified conman has made a transaction of USD 508.92, around Rs 36,844 in Indian currency, by misusing an SBI credit card issued in the name of MP Ramvichar Netam. The transaction was made on February 24 this year," said Station House Officer (SHO) of Telibandha police station, Sonal Gwala.

Netam possessed that credit card, but its validity had ended in 2020, following which he had destroyed it.

After that, Netam did not make any request for its renewal, he said.

Without the permission and knowledge of Netam, an unidentified trickster fraudulently managed to get the credit card renewed and carried out a transaction of USD 508.92.

The forgery came to light when the bank's executive called Netam for payment of Rs 45,668 (which also includes taxes as well as interest against the transaction), he added.

Initially, Netam told the bank that no such transaction was done by him and the credit card is also not available with him as its validity has ended.

However, as he continued to get calls from the bank for the payment, he visited the bank, where he came to know about the transaction, after which a complaint was lodged, Gwala said.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this connection, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
credit card fraud Chhattisgarh BJP MP Ramvichar Netam
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp