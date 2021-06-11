Chhattisgarh sees 741 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate now 2.1 per cent

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,85,691 on Friday with addition of 741 cases, while the death toll increased by 15 and reached 13,300, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,56,459 after 268 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,391 completed home isolation during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 15,932 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported 59 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,56,751, including 3,118 deaths. Bijapur recorded 69 new cases, Sukma 60 and Korea 44 among other districts. With 35,205, samples being examined on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 96,11,668," he said.

The coronavirus case positivity rate in the state declined to 2.1 per cent on Friday, while it was as high as 30 per cent in April, he said. "Over 72.16 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Thursday," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,85,691, new cases 741, death toll 13,300, recovered 9,56,459, active cases 15,932, tests today 35,205, total tests 96,11,668.