Congress leaders hold protest against fuel price hike across the country

Published: 11th June 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress workers during the protest against Petrol and Diesel price hike in Chennai on Friday.

Congress workers during the protest against Petrol and Diesel price hike in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)

By Online Desk

Congress leaders and party workers on Friday held symbolic protests at petrol pumps in several parts of the country, demanding a complete rollback of fuel price hike.

Party leaders K C Venugopal and Shakti Singh Gohil reached the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium petrol pump on a horse cart.

Venugopal said that under the UPA government, the tax on petrol and diesel stood at Rs 9.20. Now, it is Rs 32.

"The government should stop imposing excise duty on petrol and diesel. It should come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax. We demand a complete rollback of fuel price hike," Venugopal, who is the Congress general secretary, said.

Ajay Maken led a protest against rising fuel prices at petrol pumps in Rajinder Nagar and Janpath.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tweeted, "GDP crashing, Unemployment soaring, Fuel prices skyrocketing. In how many more ways is #BJPlootingIndia?"

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Friday by 31 paise per litre and 28 paise per litre, respectively.

"At least Rs 25 can be reduced in fuel prices by cutting excise duty. Where are those who once used to criticise UPA govt over fuel price hikes? With rising fuel prices, consumer goods are also getting expensive," said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri along with party workers held protests in Kilpauk, Chennai against the rising fuel prices.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka are among the other states that took out protests in solidarity with the national party's stand.

Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Ladakh.

(Inputs from agencies)

