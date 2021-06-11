Mumbai: Man held for shooting video on railway track

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting on social media a video of himself performing a prank on a railway track near Andheri station in Mumbai using a fake gun, a police official said on Friday.

The action against the accused, identified as Arman Kayyum Shaikh, was taken by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Shaikh usually posts prank videos on social media platforms especially on Instagram.

In a video that he uploaded on Tuesday and which went viral, Shaikh is seen walking on the railway track between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations by pointing a fake gun to his head, he said.

Shaikh allegedly violated the COVID-19 norms of the state government and also flouted the railway rules by trespassing into its property, he said.

An FIR under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and sections 147 and 151 of the Railways Act was registered against him and he was placed under arrest, the official said.

As the offence was bailable, he was granted bail by the court, he said, adding that probe into the case is on.