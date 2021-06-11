STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No hope left for people from BJP-led UP government: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav accused the BJP government in the state of mishandling the Covid crisis, alleging costly treatment of coronavirus, negligence in treatment of black fungus.

Published: 11th June 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed there is no hope left for the people in Uttar Pradesh as the BJP government is engaged in 'bandar baant', a Hindi word which suggests that the ruling party only looks after its own people.

Yadav also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of mishandling the Covid crisis, alleging costly treatment of coronavirus, negligence in treatment of black fungus, shortage of life-saving medicines and stalled development works.

"There is no hope left for the people from the BJP government which is engaged in 'bandar baant'," he said in a statement issued here in Hindi.

'Bandar baant' refers to a story in which a monkey grabs an entire 'roti' on the pretext of dividing it between two cats.

Due to not taking effective steps timely, failure in proper assessment of situations and wrong management, figures show that Uttar Pradesh is lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccination, he said.

Yadav also accused the state government of fudging the Covid figures.

Calling the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' during 2017 polls a bundle of lies, he said, "The truth is that there was record unemployment in the BJP rule and inflation is high.

Prices of petrol-diesel-cooking gas are touching the sky, neither is there work in MNREGA, nor there is trace of skill mapping. Trade, business, small-medium industries are getting ruined." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav coronavirus bandar baant
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp