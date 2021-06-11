Opposition attacks CM Nitish Kumar for Bihar Covid death tally anomalies

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Inconsistency in the reporting of deaths due to Covid-19 in Bihar has become ammunition for the Opposition to attack the NDA government with. After a recount, it was found that 3,951 deaths were not mentioned in earlier reports. These have now been added to the official tally.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Congress spokespersons trained their guns at the government, saying that the actual death tally is still not in public domain. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Yadav said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government are lying. “Nitish ji, do not lie so much that you end up getting buried under the heap of lies,” he tweeted.

Yadav alleged that the state government has been concealing the real number of deaths. “The number of deaths is 20 times higher than what this government is saying. If the Nitish government is fake, its statistics will also be fake,” he said in another tweet.

Congress leader Dr Madan Mohan Jha also alleged that more deaths from Covid-19 have occurred, which are not mentioned in the official count. Sources in the medical fraternity said a huge number of deaths took place in private hospitals and on way to hospitals in rural areas. These were not reported in the official count. Additional Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit had said on Wednesday action would be taken against the responsible.