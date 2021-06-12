STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress versus BJP: Who has fared better in crime control in Assam?

The Congress said 82,957 cases of crime against women were recorded during Gogoi’s last term (2011-16) compared to 1,00,835 cases during Sonowal’s term (2016-2021).

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: More cases of crime against women were recorded in Assam during the five years of Sarbananda Sonowal’s BJP government compared to the previous five years of Tarun Gogoi’s Congress government.

Sharing the data of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index and Dashboard 2020-21, the Congress in Assam said 82,957 cases of crime against women were recorded during Gogoi’s last term (2011-16) compared to 1,00,835 cases during Sonowal’s term (2016-2021).

The crimes included rape, trafficking, dowry deaths, cruelty by husband, kidnapping, molestation etc.

Overall, 4,46,119 cases of crime were recorded in the state during 2011-2016 compared to 5,97,095 during 2016-2021. It is an increase of 1,30,976 cases.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Assam forms 2,000 teams to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily

“…The report released on 4th June by NITI Aayog on SDG performance reveals that Assam ranked near the bottom among the large states of the country. The duties and the responsibilities of an elected government are to ensure safety and security which can well be meaningful when the criminal activities are down and controlled,” the Congress said.

“But unfortunately, the reality is that in Assam, the criminal activities related to women have gone up sky-touching during the tenure of BJP government,” the Congress said.

The party also said “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” was one of the principal slogans using which the BJP earned big public support but it turned into a “big joke and jumla” as crime against women continued unabated.

“Another tragic point is that Assam’s maternal mortality rate is 215 against per one lakh population. It is only 43 in Kerala. The global SDG target aims to reduce it to less than 70 by 2030,” the Congress said.

Similarly, the party said, Assam’s infant mortality rate is 47 against 1,000 children compared to Kerala’s 10.

