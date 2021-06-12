STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat crosses 2-crore mark in administering COVID-19 vaccine doses: Government

'The two-crore vaccine dose milestone was crossed with 2,94,583 beneficiaries getting inoculated in a single day on Saturday,' the department said in a release.

Published: 12th June 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Saturday crossed the 2 crore mark in the administration of COVID-19 doses which is a new milestone, the state health department said.

A total of 2,00,30,392 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries from different age groups so far, including 45 lakh second doses, it said.

"The two-crore vaccine dose milestone was crossed with 2,94,583 beneficiaries getting inoculated in a single day on Saturday," the department said in a release.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated staff members of the health department on this achievement, said a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

"Gujarat has expanded the COVID-19 vaccination drive by inoculating 3 lakh people every day, with the state leading in per million vaccination ranking," the CMO said.

With this, a total of 19,42,897 beneficiaries in the priority group of health workers have received their first dose of the vaccine and 11,01,568 have received the second dose so far.

In the priority group of the people in the age group of 45 years and above, a total of 99,41,234 people have received their first dose and 33,82,627 people got their second dose as well, the department said.

"For the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, 36,02,832 received their first dose and 59,234 their second dose (so far). 2,09,171 out of the 2,94,583 people who received their vaccine dose on Saturday were from the 18-44 category," it said.

As of Saturday, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally stood at 8,19,866 while the death toll was 9,991. The state now has 10,863 active cases.

