NDA ally meets with Lalu Prasad Yadav's son

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: NDA ally Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday created a flutter within the BJP-led alliance by holding a closed-door meeting with the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. The meeting comes days after Manjhi demanded a caste-based national consensus from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to informed sources, Tej Pratap Yadav reached Manjhi’s residence on Friday, and the two held talks for about half an hour.

Manjhi also called up Lalu Prasad and wished him a happy birthday.

Manjhi’s closed-door meeting with Tej Pratap has understandably triggered anxiety in the NDA.

Also, Tej Pratap’s recent comment welcoming anyone who wants to return to the Mahagatvandhan had added to the speculation that Manjhi may ditch the NDA.

“He is a guardian-like figure in NDA and hopes he will do the best for the alliance,” a senior BJP leader said.