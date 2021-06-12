STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NGT directs Aditya Birla Group firm in Gujarat to expedite work related to recycling of waste water

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Protection of Environment and Public Service Committee alleging violation of environmental norms by Indian Rayon.

Published: 12th June 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed Aditya Birla Group's flagship Indian Rayon in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district to expedite to the maximum extent the work related to recycling of waste water.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel accepted the report filed by a committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution control board and others, and directed that its recommendations be implemented.

"We accept the report and direct that recommendations in the report be acted upon by the Project Proponent-Indian Rayon (A unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.), Junagadh  Veraval, District Gir Somnath, Gujarat which may be overseen by the concerned statutory regulators.

"If any grievance survives, the aggrieved parties will be at liberty to take remedies, in accordance with law," the bench also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal and M Sathyanarayanan, said.

The committee recommended that analysis results of Sewage Treatment Plants sampling shows BOD marginally exceeds the standards and therefore industry should improve its STP operation to meet the prescribed norms.

"It is advisable to improve/beautify surrounding area of natural drain including stone pitching along the natural drain in the premises of the industry in consultation with concerned authorities. The industry should expedite the work related to recycling of waste water to the maximum extent.

"Municipality should restrict throwing/dumping of solid waste into the Devka river and clean periodically with awareness among the citizens," the committee recommended.

The green panel had earlier formed a committee to submit a report on a plea alleging discharge of chemicals by Aditya Birla Group's flagship Indian Rayon in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

The committee also comprised officials from the Gujarat Coastal Zone Management Act, nominee of National Institute of Oceanography, Goa and District Magistrate of Gir Somnath.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Protection of Environment and Public Service Committee alleging violation of environmental norms by Indian Rayon.

According to the applicant, the damage is done to Deveka River at Gir Somnath and the company was discharging hazardous chemicals into the sea as well as the river.

The unit was generating electricity for which environmental clearance was granted on June 22, 2015, in spite of opposition from local residents, it said.

There is dumping of fly ash at public places and there is also air pollution, the plea claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Birla Group Rayon Gujarat waste water Gir Somnath NGT
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp