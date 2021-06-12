STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to attend outreach sessions of the UK-hosted G7 virtual summit in Cornwall

India first participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in 2003 making this the second time that the Indian Prime Minister will be participating in the G7 meet.

Published: 12th June 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi will be participating today in the outreach sessions of the UK-hosted G7 virtual summit in Cornwall in the United Kingdom.

As per officials, Prime Minister Modi will be speaking in three sessions on June 12 and June 13 on the themes of Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener.

On May 11, it was announced that given the prevailing COVID situation, PM Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in person. The UK side has conveyed that PM Boris Johnson understands and supports PM Modis's decision to stay in India and will make all efforts to ensure his participation in the Summit is seamless, "as if he were actually in the room". So accordingly the outreach sessions would be in hybrid format.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had invited PM Modi to attend the outreach component of the G7 Summit being held in Cornwall in the UK from 11-13 June (guest countries' component starts on 12 June) along with Australia, Republic of Korea and South Africa.

India first participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in 2003. This is the second time that the Indian Prime Minister will be participating in the G7 meet.

India had been invited by the G7 French presidency in 2019 to the summit as a goodwill partner and the PM participated in these sessions on climate, biodiversity on oceans as well as on digital transformation.

The UK is the current G7 President. This is the 7th time UK is heading the G7. The theme selected by UK for its G7 Presidency is 'Build Back Better' in a nod to global recovery efforts post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi G7 Nations Cornwall
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp