STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reduction of GST on some items related to Covid 'lip service': Congress

Just as 'justice delayed is justice denied, relief delayed is also relief denied', Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Published: 12th June 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government for continuing to tax goods and equipment necessary in Covid treatment or used to protect against the virus, and termed the reduction on some such items a "lip service" post a severe second wave of the pandemic.

Just as "justice delayed is justice denied, relief delayed is also relief denied", Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its meeting on Saturday has slashed tax rate on COVID-19 drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as well as on medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators but ignored demands for a reduction in taxes on vaccines.

Hand sanitiser, pulse oximeter, BiPAP machine, testing kit, ambulance and temperature check equipment were among 18 items on which GST rates were lowered.

Surjewala also said that "as lakhs died between Feb-May 2021, Modi Govt-FM-GST Council ignored repeated pleas to reduce GST rates". "Post the mayhem and deaths, the belated wake-up call is empty lip service," he said.

His party colleague, Jairam Ramesh, said the entire GST structure has been distorted to the extent of being destroyed, while West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra alleged that the GST council has seen the slow death of the only body of cooperative federalism.

"GoI (government of India) led the anti-people move and imposed GST on the vaccine, mask, hand sanitiser, oxygen, PPE (personal protective equipment), oximeter, Covid test kit, Remdesivir, RT-PCR machine. Since my voice ignored, I have recorded my dissent by letter.

Unprecedented. "Slow death of the only body of cooperative federalism," Mitra tweeted. Ramesh said, "My colleague Manpreet Badal, the Punjab FM (finance minister), expresses his anguish at today's GST Council meeting."

"The entire GST structure has been distorted badly, its original intent destroyed," he tweeted. Punjab Finance Minister and Congress leader Manpreet Badal also tweeted, "Once in a century crisis, GST Council's GOM should stop acting like a shahenshah." He said, "COVID-19 GST should be zero-rated, don't end COVID-19 exemptions in August 2021." Badal, who is a member of the GST council, said it is preposterous that the Congress, the principal opposition party of India in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been excluded in GST's group of ministers .

He also sought operationalising the position of vice-chairperson of the GST council at the Council meeting and said the council must have its own secretariat, and dispute resolution mechanism. "How would a consumer feel seeing GST reflected on an invoice on COVID-19 treatment" he asked.

"GST on COVID-19 preventive materials, and masks, PPEs, hand sanitisers, medical grade oxygen, testing kits, ventilators, BiPAP machine, and pulse oximeters is insensitive. Attempt to pick and choose exemptions on the grounds of inverted duty structure or cheaper imports would destroy the foundation of GST," Nadal said in a series of tweets after the council's meeting.

"COVID-19 exemptions should not end on August 31, 2021. Is COVID-19 going to be over by then," he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp