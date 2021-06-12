STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thane: Armed with college degrees, they are working as drain cleaners amid pandemic

A group of around 20 persons from Diva in the district has been hired by a private contractor for nullah cleaning which is undertaken every year to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

THANE: Lack of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some young men who have college degrees to work as `nullah' (drain) cleaners in the Mumbra area near here. But they are not ashamed.

No work is inferior and they have to support their families, said one of them. A group of around 20 persons from Diva in the district has been hired by a private contractor for nullah cleaning which is undertaken every year to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Among them are some well-educatA group of around 20 persons from Diva in the district has been hired by a private contractor for nullah cleaning which is undertaken every year to prevent flooding during the monsoon.ed young men. Sameer (full name not disclosed) , who said he is a "double graduate", is working with the contractor for the last three months.

"There are no jobs outside. Companies have closed due to the pandemic. One needs a job for earning a livelihood and to take care of the family," he told a local news channel.

Anil, another worker, said he is an "IT engineer". Some of them had white-collar jobs which they lost during the pandemic. To save on transport costs, they walk from Diva to Mumbra, a distance of over 10 km, everyday for work.

As they needed income, one of them approached an agent of the civic contractor who undertakes pre-monsoon works a few weeks ago, and expressed willingness to join his team of labourers.

The corporator of the ward in Mumbra where the work is underway said she felt sympathy for them as they had lost their regular jobs.

"I salute them for their work," she added. "One should not look down upon any work. After all we have to survive and support the family. What if we are postgraduates or double graduates? Our degrees are not going to help us at present," said another man.

"This job will last for a couple of weeks. Then we will have to look for another source of income," he said.

ALSO WATCH | Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp