Congress steps up internal deliberations in Rajasthan, rejig of cabinet likely soon

Senior Congress leaders, including general secretary in-charge of Congress in Rajasthan Ajay Maken, are holding discussions with leaders of various camps to resolve their grievances.

Published: 13th June 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

ashok gehlot, sachin pilot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (L) and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With tensions in the Rajasthan Congress rising and the Pilot camp becoming edgy, the Congress has stepped up internal deliberations with all sections and a rejig of the state cabinet is likely soon.

Sources said discussions are underway for filling up the nine vacancies in the state cabinet to adjust all sections.

Senior Congress leaders, including general secretary in-charge of Congress in Rajasthan Ajay Maken, are holding discussions with leaders of various camps to resolve their grievances.

Maken is learnt to have held discussions with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

"It is a work in progress. We are talking to all sections and leaders. We hope to take care of the hopes and aspirations of all sections and regions. We are in constant touch with all leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot," Maken said.

"We hope to resolve the issue soon," he added.

ALSO READ | 'State government doesn't tap anyone's phone': Rajasthan minister on Sachin Pilot camp's allegations

Pilot has been camping in Delhi for the last two days and he has held discussions with senior party leaders, including Maken.

He has openly criticised the three-member panel that was formed 10 months ago to resolve differences of party leaders, after he rebelled against Gehlot.

Pilot, however, stayed back with an agreement that his people would be adjusted in the state cabinet.

Even though many in Pilot's camp have been adjusted in the Rajasthan PCC, most of his confidants are eyeing a ministerial berth in the cabinet.

The Rajasthan Cabinet currently has nine vacancies but it is turning out to be a tight rope walk for the party leadership to adjust all factions as well as sections and regions.

There is only one minority face and a lone woman in the Gehlot cabinet and there is a need to maintain this balance by giving more opportunities to other gender and religious minorities.

Besides, all regions and castes also need to be taken care of in the cabinet.

Also, the party leadership needs to adjust independent legislators and those of the erstwhile BSP, who merged with the Congress, as the state government is stable only after their support.

The sources said some old-timers who have won four to five times also need to be adjusted.

Meanwhile, the Pilot camp's patience seems to be running out as members say it is time they be adjusted.

Te camp is also upset with Gehlot for ignoring them in appointments of chairmen in boards and corporations.

