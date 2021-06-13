STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four including 2 police officers arrested with 8,008 kg charas in Uttarakhand

The accused Deepak Pandey and Prabhat Singh Bisht are soldiers of Pithoragarh Police Lines, father of other accused Vipul Saila is a head constable in Nainital district.

Published: 13th June 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: As many as four people including two constables of armed police posted at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, have been arrested by the Kichha police of Udham Singh Nagar with 8,008 kg of charas.

Two constables will be dismissed from their positions, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dilip Singh Kunwar informed that 1,094 kg of charas was recovered from one car and 6,914 kg from another car near the culvert of Lalpul Mazar in Kichha.

The accused Deepak Pandey and Prabhat Singh Bisht are soldiers of Pithoragarh Police Lines, father of other accused Vipul Saila is a head constable in Nainital district, the SSP said.

The DGP while speaking to ANI said, "Both the constables of Pithoragarh Police, who were caught in the smuggling of charas in huge quantities, will be dismissed from their jobs."

He further said, "People with criminal activities have no place in Uttarakhand Police. In future also if any policeman is found indulging in criminal activities then he will be expelled from the police force." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp