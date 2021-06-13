STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I&B Ministry prohibits broadcast of Hope TV for 30 days over logo, payment issues

The decision came after the channel's distributor failed to deposit the annual permit fee for downlinking of the channel and submit any clarification to the ministry's show-cause notices.

Published: 13th June 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has prohibited the broadcast of Hope TV, a Christian lifestyle channel, for 30 days for "violation of policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of private satellite channels in the country".

The decision came after the channel's distributor Noida Software Technology Part Limited (NSTPL) failed to deposit the annual permit fee for downlinking of the channel and submit any clarification to the ministry's show-cause notices on the use of an unauthorised logo.

"The broadcast of the channel, Hope TV, is prohibited for a period of 30 days from June 9, 2021 (00:00 hours midnight) to July 8, 2021 (00:00 hours midnight) under the extant policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of private TV satellite channels in India," the ministry said in an official communique to all multiple system operators (MSOs) and local cable operators (LCOs) on June 8.

The MSOs and LCOs are directed not to broadcast the channel on their network during the prohibition period, "failing which appropriate/suitable action will be initiated against the defaulter(s) as per the relevant clause(s) of the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995 and Rules framed thereunder," the ministry added.

It had issued a show-cause notice to NSTPL on August 27 last year for using the unauthorised logo of the channel, noting that the company was using "Hope Channel India" as the logo of the channel instead of "Hope Channel".

"However, the company did not furnish any reply to the show-cause notice," the ministry noted in its order.

Another show-cause notice was issued to the NSTPL on the use of an unauthorised logo for the channel later on October 20, 2020.

"However, the company failed to furnish any reply," the ministry noted.

In a letter to the company on December 24 last year, the ministry requested the NSTPL to furnish evidence for valid exclusive marketing/rights for distribution of Hope TV in India, and also sought clarification on the use of unauthorised logo of the channel.

The ministry also urged the company to deposit an annual permit fee of Rs 15 lakh from December 22, 2020 to December 21, 2021.

According to the ministry, it did not receive any response from the company.

The ministry issued a final notice to the company in this connection on May 11, 2021, asking it to submit its reply within 15 days as to why the permission for downlinking of the Hope TV should not be cancelled for using unauthorised logo and non-payment of outstanding fee.

"However, the company did not reply. Hence the company has violated clause 5.5 of the downlinking guidelines," the order said.

Prohibiting the broadcast of the channel, the ministry directed the NSTPL to remove the unauthorised logo and pay the outstanding fee of Rs 15 lakh.

It also directed the company to submit a copy of a valid distribution partner agreement with Adventist Television Network, USA for downlinking and distribution of the channel for viewing in India.

"In the event, the company fails to address the defaults within 30 days, further punitive action may be initiated against the company," the ministry's order said.

The ministry had granted permission to NSTPL for downlinking of the channel on November 11, 2009.

The permission was later renewed in 2017 up to November 10, 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hope TV Noida Software Technology Part Limited
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp