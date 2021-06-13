STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India couldn't become Hindu Rashtra due to 'coward' Nehru: BJP MLA

Alleging that it was the Congress' "dirty thinking" that led to the Partition, Surendra Singh said had Nehru not been the prime minister, India would have been declared a Hindu nation.

Published: 13th June 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BALLIA: In controversial remarks, BJP's Ballia MLA Surendra Singh here on Saturday said it was due to the leadership of "coward" Jawaharlal Nehru that India could not be declared a Hindu Rashtra at the time of the Independence.

"Two nations were formed based on two cultures. But it was because of the leadership of 'buzdil' (coward) Nehru that India was not declared a Hindu Rashtra at the time of the Independence," the BJP MLA said in a statement.

He also said if Sardar Patel had become the prime minister in place of Nehru, India would have become a Hindu Rashtra.

Referring to Congress leader Digvijay Singh's purported statement regarding Article 370 in Kashmir, he demanded that the sedition charges be slapped against him.

Digvijay Singh had allegedly commented in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a "relook" at the Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir's lost statehood if it returns to power.

Congress leaders, including former PM Indira Gandhi, remained silent when Brahmins were being displaced from Kashmir, Surendra Singh said and claimed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi belong to a foreign culture and the party does politics with pro-Muslim sentiment.

