STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Left parties to hold nationwide protest from June 16-30 against rising fuel, commodities prices

The parties demand the central government to roll back increased fuel price and control the prices of essential commodities and drugs.

Published: 13th June 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

CPM, LDF

Representational Image. (Photo | Online Desk, Ashitha Jayaprakash)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Left Parties will hold a fortnight nationwide protest starting from Wednesday against the rising prices of fuel, essential commodities and medicines.

Left Parties including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation have issued a joint statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the protest will start on June 16 and end on June 30. The parties demand the central government to roll back increased fuel price and control the prices of essential commodities and drugs.

"More assaults on people's livelihood are being mounted by this relentless rise in prices of all essential commodities. Instead of helping people to combat the ravages of the COVID health catastrophe, the Narendra Modi government hiked the prices of petroleum products by at least 21 times after the announcement of the results of the recent assembly elections on May 2, 2021," alleged the Left parties.

"This is leading to a cascading inflationary spiral with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rising to an eleven-year high. The prices of food articles have risen by nearly 5 per cent in April. Primary commodities saw a rise of 10.16 per cent and manufactured products have risen by 9.01 per cent. By the time these commodities reach the retail markets, the consumers are charged much more," reads the Left parties' joint statement.

Left parties said the price rise is occurring at a time when the economy has been witnessing a "deep recession, galloping unemployment, collapsing purchasing power and rising levels of hunger".

"Clearly, unscrupulous black-marketing and hoarding is taking place under state patronage. Modi government must strictly crack down on such black-marketing especially of essential drugs, vital for people's survival," the statement further said.

Left parties demanded that the central government must immediately give direct cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month for six months to all families not falling in the income tax-paying bracket.

Left parties directed their state unit to hold protests during the fortnight while adhering to the COVID precautions and protocols.

Fuel prices continue to soar across India as petrol prices have breached Rs 100 mark in many states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Left Parties nationwide protests protest against price rise
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp