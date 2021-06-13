STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports 10,442 Covid-19 cases; death toll rises by 483

Mumbai reported 695 cases and 19 deaths during the day, which took its tally to 7,15,660 and death toll to 15,183.

Published: 13th June 2021 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a media person during an inoculation drive

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a media person during an inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 10,442 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 59,08,992, while 483 deaths pushed the toll to 1,11,104, the health department said.

A total of 7,504 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 56,39, 271.

The state's recovery rate is 95.44 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.88 per cent now, it said.

As many as 2,12,536 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,80,46,590.

There are 1,55,588 active cases in the state at present.

Mumbai reported 695 cases and 19 deaths during the day, which took its tally to 7,15,660 and death toll to 15,183.

Mumbai division reported 2,056 cases and 91 deaths.

The number of cases in this region is now 15,63,322 and fatality count 30,520.

Nashik division reported 1,336 cases, including 595 in Ahmednagar district and 427 in Nashik district.

Pune division recorded 2,463 cases, including 823 in Satara district and 767 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division logged 3,568 cases, including 1,133 in Kolhapur district and 764 in Sangli district.

Aurangabad division had 202 cases on Sunday, Latur division 284 cases, Akola division 311 cases, Nagpur division 222 cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive 59,08,992; death toll 1,11,104; recoveries 56,39,271; active cases 1,55,588; total tests 3,80,46,590, tests today 2,12,536.

