Sanjay Yadav sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Yadav at the Gandhi Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Published: 13th June 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 02:58 PM

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Justice Sanjay Yadav took oath as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Yadav at the Gandhi Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Yadav would, however, demit the office on June 25 this year when he turns 62.

Chief Justices and judges of high courts retire at the age of 62.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor Mahesh Kumar Gupta, family members of the Chief Justice, senior judges of the High Court, Registrar and other senior officials were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Yadav, acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the court on June 10, the Union Law Ministry had said.

Last month, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended his name for elevation as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Born on June 26, 1959, Justice Yadav had enrolled as an advocate on August 25, 1986.

He practised on civil, revenue and constitutional sides in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur.

He also served as the deputy advocate general of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Yadav was elevated as a judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on March 2, 2007 and a permanent judge on January 15, 2010.

