61 people arrested from Noida pool party for COVID-19 norm violation

Published: 14th June 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Police has arrested 61 people, including 15 women, for allegedly partying at a farmhouse here in violation of restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

The arrests were made following a raid on the property in Sector 135, under the Expressway police station limits, on Sunday night, they said.

"A pool party was being held at the Green Beauty farmhouse in the Yamuna floodplains area in Sector 135 in violation of the COVID-19 protocols. A total of 46 men and 15 women were arrested," a police spokesperson said.

"All accused were bathing in the swimming pool in violation of the pandemic protocols. They were without face masks and some of them were even spitting at various places in the open premises of the farmhouse," the spokesperson said.

The police said they have recovered 12 bottles of beer and two bottles of whiskey, which were meant for sale in Haryana, from the venue.

Several of the arrestees are residents of Delhi, while some are from Ghaziabad and other towns of the NCR, the police said.

An FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), they said.

