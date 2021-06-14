STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayodhya land deal row: UP Cong women's wing stages protest near CM Yogi's residence

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also alleged misuse of donations by devotees terming it a sin and an insult to their faith.

Published: 14th June 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel try to stop Congress Women Wing workers protesting against the alleged Ram Mandir Trust land scam, near CM's residence in Lucknow

Police personnel try to stop Congress Women Wing workers protesting against the alleged Ram Mandir Trust land scam, near CM's residence in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Members of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Congress held a demonstration near the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in protest the alleged corruption in purchase of land in Ayfor the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister, the women workers tried to march towards the CM's residence but were stopped by the police posted at the Kalidas Marg, where the CM residence is situated, Convenor of media and communication department of the UP Congress, Lalan Kumar, said.

The Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have alleged that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has purchased a land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

Carrying placards alleging misdeeds in the donations meant for the Ram temple, the women workers led by state unit president of the women Congress, Pratibha Achal Pal, were later arrested and taken to Eco Garden, he said.

Pal and senior leader Karishma Thakur were among those who were arrested, Kumar said alleging that women police were not present at the spot in adequate numbers and policemen handled the women protestors.

The women workers were heard shouting that even when the women of the country are facing immense hardship because of inflation and pandemic, there are some who are not desisting from corruption not even sparing the Lord Ram.

Earlier on Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also alleged misuse of donations by devotees terming it a sin and an insult to their faith.

"Crores of people made their offerings at the feet of God out of their faith and devotion. Misuse of those donations is unrighteous and is a sin and an insult to their faith," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

