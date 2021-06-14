STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gyms reopen with COVID protocols in Haryana's Ambala as part of phased unlock

As per the notification, under the rules, gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms and COVID appropriate behavioural norms.

Published: 14th June 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 10:52 AM

Health enthusiasts work out at a gym

Representational image (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

AMBALA: After the Haryana government announced some relaxation in lockdown curbs, gyms were reopened in Ambala at 50 per cent capacity from 6 am to 8 pm, as part of phased un-lock in the state. "It is a good decision by the government. After a gap of 1.5 months, trainers will be employed. We have resumed with all COVID-appropriate protocols," said a gym trainer.

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown till 5 am on June 21, but considering a sharp decline in Covid positivity rate and the number of new positive cases, it allowed more relaxations in the rules.

Sports complexes and stadiums are also allowed to open only for sports activities and spectators will not be allowed.

All production units, establishments, and industries are permitted to function in Haryana now adhering to COVID norms. Sports complexes and stadiums are also allowed to open only for sports activities and spectators will not be allowed.

All colleges, coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutes, whether government or private, will remain closed till further orders. The government order directed the deputy commissioners of the districts to work out the modalities of implementing the relaxations strictly.

