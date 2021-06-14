STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 70,421 fresh cases of COVID-19, active cases fall below 10 lakh-mark after two months

The count of active cases has further declined to 9,73,158 which is 3.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.43 per cent.

A beneficiary takes a selfie as he receives the dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at Regional Hospital in Kullu

A beneficiary takes a selfie as he receives the dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at Regional Hospital in Kullu. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakhs after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 3,74,305, with 3,921 fatalities recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The count of active cases has further declined to 9,73,158 which is 3.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.43 per cent.

A net decline of 53,001 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. Also, 14,92,152 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations in the country so far to 37,96,24,626, it stated, adding that the daily positivity rate was recorded 4.72 per cent.

It has stayed below 10 per cent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also reduced and stands at 4.54 per cent. Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day in the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,81,62,947, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.27 per cent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 25,48,49,301 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4.

