Jharkhand makes institutional isolation a must for Covid patients

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand government has made institutional isolation mandatory for the patients suffering from Covid-19.

The patients who want to stay home will have to take special permission from District Administration, the new guidelines said.

The decision was apparently taken to get better control over the pandemic as the cases all over the State have been showing a decreasing trend in the last few weeks.

Till now, people having mild symptoms or no symptoms were free to stay in home isolation and get them treated by private doctors. They were also being provided home isolation kits as per the requirement and regular monitoring of their health conditions is being done by expert doctors. They are hospitalised only if their condition deteriorates.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Arun Singh sent a letter on the new guidelines to all Deputy Commissioners has directed them to ensure that everyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 is kept in institutional isolation.

“As per the new directive, all corona patients would be kept at district Covid care centres only. This has been done to check the spread of virus besides providing better treatment to the patients who get infected with Covid-19,” said Nodal Officer for Health Departments IEC wing, Siddharth Tripathi.

In special circumstances, if anyone has to stay in home isolation, he will have to take permission from the Deputy Commissioner of that particular district, he added.

According to the direction passed by Additional Chief Secretary (Health), intensive contact tracing of those found positive for Covid-19 will be done so that the people coming in contact with them could undergo testing within 24 hours.