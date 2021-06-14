STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Yuva Morcha leader fined Rs 10,000 for flouting COVID-19 norms

According to Katni's Tehsildar, the action was taken after a video went viral of Dwivedi celebrating his birthday flouting COVID-19 norms and many people were seen in the viral video.

Published: 14th June 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi celebrates his birthday flouting COVID-19 norms

BJP Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi celebrates his birthday flouting COVID-19 norms. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KATNI: The Katni administration on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi for flouting COVID-19 norms during his birthday celebration here.

According to Katni's Tehsildar, the action was taken after a video went viral of Dwivedi celebrating his birthday flouting COVID-19 norms and many people were seen in the viral video.

"A video went viral on social media where a public representative was seen celebrating his birthday flouting COVID-19 norms. We took cognizance of the matter and a team was set up. The public representative was sent notice. He also submitted the fine of Rs 10,000 over the matter," Katni's Tehsildar Sandeep Srivastava said.

Srivastava also said that the people present at the event have been instructed to stay in home isolation for 7 days. In the viral video, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi along with his guests were seen without masks in public and was not following the social distancing norms.

According to the official data, there are 4251 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, while the death toll due to COVID has reached 8552.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh BJP BJP Yuva Morcha
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp