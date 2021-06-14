STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim community marred by vaccine hesitancy: Uttarakhand ex CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

If you do not get vaccinated, then this disease (coronavirus) will stay and anyone can get affected by it and become a 'superspreader', Rawat said.

Published: 14th June 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said that the Muslim community is marred by vaccine hesitancy.

He was in Rishikesh for an event speaking to the media. 

"I am saying this without hesitation and in open. The Muslim community is marred by (Covid 19) vaccine hesitancy. They sill have hesitancy, illusions and fears. In such a situation, social organizations and media should cover this that there is no harm in vaccination," said Rawat. 

He further added, "If you do not get vaccinated, then this disease (coronavirus) will stay and anyone can get affected by it and become a 'superspreader'. Urge through the media that people should come forward and get vaccinated."

The ousted CM further added that he has seen many doctors with vaccine hesitancy too.

"I said this in open because this issue plagued other communities too including the medical fraternity. I know many doctors who were very hesitant and took the jab later only. I know of many such doctors and medical staff. They must also get rid of this illusion that is why I said so," added Rawat. 

Rawat was removed from the CM post in March this year, days before the BJP government in Uttarakhand was due completing four years of tenure. 

Earlier last month the ex-CM ade headlines after he referred to Covid 19 virus as a 'Being' which is just trying to live and has a right to live. 


 

