Senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh cremated in home town Haldwani

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat laid a wreath on her body at her Haldwani home.

Indira Hridayesh

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh were consigned to flames with full state honours on Monday at Ranibagh's Chitrashila ghat, around six km from her home town Haldwani.

Before the body of Hridayesh was taken for cremation, people from across the political spectrum turned up at her Haldwani residence and then at the party office at Swaraj Ashram to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat laid a wreath on her body at her Haldwani home.

"The state government will carry forward the unfinished work of Indiraji, a popular leader who always placed matters of Uttarakhand's interest above everything else," the chief minister said in a tweet.

One of the seniormost Congress leaders from Uttarakhand, Hridayesh, an MLA from Haldwani, was the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

Other prominent leaders who paid their last respects to her included state BJP president Madan Kaushik, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, former chief minister Harish Rawat, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav and former state Congress chief Kishor Upadhyay.

A large number of Congress leaders, supporters and relatives gathered at the Chitrashila ghat for the last rites of the departed leader.

Hridayesh died of a cardiac arrest in New Delhi on Sunday at the age of 80.

She is survived by three sons.

