STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

28 seaplane routes, 14 water aerodromes under development: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

In order to develop seaplane flight services in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this afternoon.

Published: 15th June 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector in New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 28 seaplane routes and 14 water aerodromes across the country are in various stages of development at a cost of Rs 450 crore, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

In order to develop seaplane flight services in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this afternoon.

At the event, Puri said: "Twenty-eight seaplane routes under the regional connectivity scheme and 14 water aerodromes in Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep are at various stages of development at the cost of Rs 450 crore."

"Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

Puri said the MoU is a formalisation and the beginning of an institutional process to develop seaplane services in India.

He clarified that he has never seen any hurdles coming his way from anywhere when it comes to starting seaplane operations.

Puri told his ministry's officials to operationalise the seaplane routes as soon as possible because of their immense potential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 last year inaugurated SpiceJet's seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

However, this seaplane service has not been operational for the last two months due to COVID-19, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya, who was also present at the MoU signing event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri seaplane routes water aerodromes
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp