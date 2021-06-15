STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayodhya land deal: MP Congress leader seeks registration of FIR against Trust officials

MP Congress Committee general secretary and media in-charge KK Mishra on Tuesday said he had lodged the complaint on Monday night at Chhatripura police station in Indore.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

INDORE: A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has lodged a complaint with the Indore Police seeking registration of an FIR on the charge of "fraud" against officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust alleging they "misappropriated" Rs 16 crore in buying a piece of land for the Ram temple project in Ayodhya.

MP Congress Committee general secretary and media in-charge KK Mishra on Tuesday said he had lodged the complaint on Monday night at Chhatripura police station in Indore.

Referring to media reports, Mishra said, "Officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had misappropriated around Rs 16 crore while purchasing the land for the Ram temple construction project. For this act, an FIR should be registered against the officials of the Trust on charges of breach of trust and fraud under the Indian Penal Code".

"I am proud to be a Sanatani Hindu and had donated Rs 1,000 this year for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he told reporters.

Confirming that Mishra had submitted a complaint, Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said that appropriate legal action will be taken on this complaint as per directives of senior police officers.

The allegation that the land worth Rs 2 crore was bought at an inflated price of over Rs 18 crore by Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya was made by Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi Party government, Pawan Pandey.

While strongly refuting the allegations related to the land deal, Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Monday said the organisation was committed to full transparency and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and aimed at spreading disinformation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ayodhya land deal KK Mishra Sri Ram Temple Congress
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp