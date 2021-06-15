STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Delhi after meeting with BJP MLAs over law and order situation

Dhankhar had tweeted that Adhikari called on him and submitted a representation over the state's current law and order situation.

Published: 15th June 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after a delegation of BJP MLAs petitioned him for alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Tuesday embark on a four-day visit to New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the governor said he will go to the national capital late on Tuesday evening and return to Kolkata on June 18.

He did not specify the reasons for his visit.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday led a delegation of several BJP MLAs to Raj Bhavan to seek Dhankhar's intervention, highlighting alleged lawlessness and the "partisan stance" of the state police.

Dhankhar had tweeted that Adhikari called on him and submitted a representation over the state's current law and order situation.

"Over 50 Opposition MLAs expressed serious concern at lawlessness @MamataOfficial and partisan stance @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and sought intervention as the situation was sliding. Governor assured the MLAs and LOP @SuvenduWB that he will look into grievances of which he is aware," the governor wrote on the microblogging site.

Adhikari claimed that political violence has been continuing in the state since the declaration of the results of the assembly elections, which the TMC won by a huge majority.

The TMC has shared an acrimonious relation with Dhankhar since its previous term in the government when he assumed office in July 2019.

In May, the ruling party hit out at the governor for his visit to areas affected by violence after the announcement of state assembly poll results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp