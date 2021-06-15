STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cops use water cannons to stop SAD, BSP leaders, workers from reaching Punjab CM's house in Mohali

It was the first joint protest of the SAD and BSP, days after both the parties stitched an alliance for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Published: 15th June 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel uses water cannon to disperse SAD & BSP workers during a protest outside the residence of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's farmhouse in Siswan

Police personnel uses water cannon to disperse SAD & BSP workers during a protest outside the residence of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's farmhouse in Siswan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: Police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP leaders and workers and prevent them from proceeding ahead to 'gherao' Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence.

Protesters led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal shouted slogans against the Congress-led government over several issues including irregularities in the purchase of Fateh' kits and the alleged diversion of COVID-19 vaccine doses to private hospitals.

It was the first joint protest of the SAD and BSP, days after both the parties stitched an alliance for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

BSP state president Jasbir Singh Garhi was also present at the protest.

Several Akali leaders, including Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and Jasbir Singh Garhi and workers were detained by police.

They were taken to Kurali police station but were released later.

Police personnel were deployed in strength and multi-layered barricades were put up on the road leading to the Chief Minister's residence.

The SAD and BSP had planned to 'gherao' the CM's private residence at Siswan in Mohali.

Initially, scores of Akali and BSP protesters forced their way through the first layer of barricades.

Police used water cannons when protesters tried to cross the second layer of barricades.

In the melee, turbans of several protesters were tossed aside as police resorted to water cannons.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh was also present at the spot.

Earlier, addressing workers on a sit-in there, SAD chief Badal slammed the state government over the issue of alleged irregularities in the purchase of Fateh' kits and alleged diversion of vaccine doses to private hospitals.

A 'Fateh kit' contains a pulse oximeter, thermometer, face masks, a steamer, sanitiser, Vitamin-C and zinc tablets and some other medicines for COVID-19 patients.

Badal demanded the arrest of Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for the alleged irregularities in the purchase of Fateh kits' and alleged diversion of vaccine doses to private hospitals.

Referring to Chief Minister Singh, Badal said they held a protest here to wake up the arrogant Raja from his slumber as he had been missing from the state for the last four-and-half years.

Badal said all Congress ministers who "indulged in corrupt activities" would be taken to task and booked as per law once the SAD-BSP alliance was voted to power in 2022.

Badal accused the Punjab CM of "shielding" his alleged corrupt ministers as he also attacked minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over the alleged multi-crore post-matric scholarship "scam."

Badal further accused Amarinder Singh of extending patronage to the sand and liquor mafias which "looted" the state and caused massive loss to the state exchequer.

Badal said if the SAD-BSP alliance was voted to power, it will offer free quality education in government schools.

He said besides, scheduled caste students would be offered scholarships in engineering and medical colleges.

The SAD president said the SAD-BSP alliance would give a new direction to politics in Punjab.

He said both parties had similar ideals and were committed to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden as well as farmers and 'khet mazdoor'.

"The SAD is a party of principles. We had stuck to our alliance with the BJP through thick and thin but when the saffron party started attacking the farmers' interests, we had no option but to quit the alliance and the government. Now our alliance with the BSP is permanent," he stated.

Badal also disclosed that BSP president Mayawati had a big role in sealing the alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab BSP President Jasbir Singh Garhi said the SAD-BSP alliance would fulfil the dream of BSP founder Babu Kanshi Ram and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal and was the first step towards "ridding" the state of the Congress party.

He said that two lakh scheduled caste students had been denied their roll numbers by private colleges and the Congress government was a "mute spectator"" to the discrimination being meted out to Dalit students.

Protesting leaders also demanded that farmers be paid the market rate for agricultural land acquired for highway projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh SAD Punjab Police
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp