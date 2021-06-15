STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: Haryana government extends schools' summer holidays till June 30

Published: 15th June 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 06:48 PM

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the summer vacation for all schools in the state till June 30.

"All schools in the state will remain closed till June 30 as summer holidays have been extended," Education Minister Kanwar Pal told reporters here after a state Cabinet meeting.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education last month, the state government had extended the summer vacation till June 15 after taking the coronavirus situation into account.

Teachers, however, were allowed to attend school work from June 1.

When asked about the declaration of the class 12 results, the minister said that it would be out within a month.

He said the class 12 results will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and other parameters laid down by the Haryana Board of School Education.

The Haryana government had earlier cancelled board examinations for class 12 due to a faster rise in coronavirus infection.

The decision had come shortly after the central government had ordered the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

