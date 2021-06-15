India records 60,471 new COVID cases, lowest after 75 days; vaccination figures near 26 crore mark

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed

The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent.

A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,51,358 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,13,75,984.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.45 per cent.

It has been less than 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 25.87 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

It said 20,99,621 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose, while 1,16,326 got the second dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Cumulatively, 4,34,35,032 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose while 8,33,808 have received the second dose across the country since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive against the viral disease.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each, the ministry said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 25,87,13,321, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The number includes 1,00,67,641 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 69,81,884 HCWs who have received the second dose, 1,68,38,400 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 88,76,931 FLWs who have got the second dose, 4,34,35,032 and 8,33,808 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first and the second dose respectively.

Besides, 7,65,48,740 and 1,20,81,922 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and the second dose of the vaccine respectively, while 6,29,78,733 and 2,00,70,230 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have taken the first and the second dose respectively.

As on the 150th day of the vaccination drive (June 14), a total of 35,96,462 vaccine doses were given -- 31,84,503 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 4,11,959 for the second dose -- according to the provisional report.

The final reports for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

More than 1.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered and over 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 26.68 crore (26,68,36,620) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India and direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 25,27,66,396 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 1.40 crore (1,40,70,224) Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, over 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat strategy and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India.

It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.