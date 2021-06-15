Madhya Pradesh: Collegian ends life after posting emotional note online

By PTI

REWA: A 21-year-old collegian allegedly died by suicide with a licensed firearm in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh after posting a note online in which he asked people not to grieve over his death or else he would come and scare them in their dreams.

Manvendra Singh, a B.Com student in a Lucknow college and the only son of his parents, shot himself dead on Saturday, one of his kin said.

He was rushed to a hospital immediately but he was declared dead on arrival, the family member added.

"If anybody cries then I will scare them in their dreams. I wished to keep my parents' head high, but let them down. I have not committed anything wrong and nobody is responsible for whatever I am doing. Everybody should bid adieu to me with a smile on their face. If I have said or done anything wrong, then I am sorry," his post read.

Rewa City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sachindra Prasad said a case has been registered and further probe was underway.

Other officials said the pressure of studies may have been the cause behind the extreme act.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

