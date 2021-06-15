STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Collegian ends life after posting emotional note online

Rewa City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sachindra Prasad said a case has been registered and further probe was underway.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

REWA: A 21-year-old collegian allegedly died by suicide with a licensed firearm in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh after posting a note online in which he asked people not to grieve over his death or else he would come and scare them in their dreams.

Manvendra Singh, a B.Com student in a Lucknow college and the only son of his parents, shot himself dead on Saturday, one of his kin said.

He was rushed to a hospital immediately but he was declared dead on arrival, the family member added.

"If anybody cries then I will scare them in their dreams. I wished to keep my parents' head high, but let them down. I have not committed anything wrong and nobody is responsible for whatever I am doing. Everybody should bid adieu to me with a smile on their face. If I have said or done anything wrong, then I am sorry," his post read.

Other officials said the pressure of studies may have been the cause behind the extreme act.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 
 

