Maharashtra reports 9,350 Covid-19 cases, 388 deaths in last 24 hours; 15,176 recover

As many as 15,176 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 56,69,179, a statement from the health department said.

Published: 15th June 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at NMMC hospital, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,350 new coronavirus cases, up from 8,129 a day ago, taking its tally to 59,24,773, while 388 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,14,154, the state health department said.

The state now has 1,38,361 active cases, the health department said.

On Monday, the state had reported 8,129 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 2, and 200 deaths.

The statement said 2,02,638 more people were tested for coronavirus, taking the number of samples examined so far in the state to 3,84,18,130.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.69 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.93 per cent, it said.

Mumbai saw a spike of 572 cases and 14 more deaths, pushing its infection tally to 7,16,351 and the toll to 15,216, the statement said.

The wider Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns , reported 1,971 cases and 127 deaths, taking its infection count to 15,64,960 and the fatalities to 30,869, it said.

The Nashik division reported 741 fresh COVID-19 cases and the Pune division 2,411, including 808 in Satara district and 698 in Pune district.

The Kolhapur division registered 3,232 cases, including 855 in Sangli district, 763 in Kolhapur district, 662 in Ratnagiri district and 543 in Sindhudurg district, the statement said.

The Aurangabad division recorded 193 cases, the Latur division 350, the Akola division 308 and the Nagpur division reported 144 infections, it added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59, 24,773; new cases 9,350; Deaths 1,14,154; Recoveries 56,69,179; Active cases 1,38,361; Tests so far 3,84,18,130.

