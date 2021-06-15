STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Three men get 10 years in jail in 2012 terror case

The accused were subsequently arrested in India before they could execute the conspiracy, the agency told the court.

Published: 15th June 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

(Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The special NIA court here on Tuesday sentenced three persons, arrested in 2012 from Nanded in Maharashtra for conspiring to kill Hindu leaders and journalists to create unrest in the country, to ten years in prison.

Special judge D E Kothalikar acquitted two other accused for lack of evidence.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had in 2012 arrested five persons from Nanded. The case was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court on Tuesday convicted Mohammed Akram, Mohammad Muzammil and Mohammed Sadique under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act and sentenced them to ten years' imprisonment.

Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Illiyas were acquitted for want of evidence.

As per the NIA, Akram traveled to Saudi Arabia on the pretext of seeking employment and during his stay there he was introduced to various operatives of the Pakistan-based terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He along with his handlers hatched a conspiracy while in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, to carry out targeted killings of prominent Hindu leaders, journalists, and police officers in various parts of India including Nanded, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the NIA said.

The accused were subsequently arrested in India before they could execute the conspiracy, the agency told the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2012 terror case
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp