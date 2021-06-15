Maharashtra's Thane district sees 351 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths 

By PTI

THANE: With the addition of 351 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,25,488, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

With 23 more patients succumbing to coronavirus, the overall death toll in the Thane district rose to 10,299.

The mortality rate is 1.95 per cent, he added.

The details of the recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,13,714 while the death toll is 2,407, the official said.