STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 1.05 crore Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs; more in pipeline: Centre

So far, the government of India has provided 26,69,14,930 vaccine doses to the states and UTs through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 1.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories while over 47,43,580 doses are in the pipeline and will reach them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

So far, the government of India has provided 26,69,14,930 vaccine doses to the states and UTs through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, is 25,67,21,069 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday.

A total of 1,05,61,861 Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

"Furthermore, more than 47,43,580 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," it said.

ALSO READ | Rs 150 per dose is not sustainable in long run: Bharat Biotech on Centre's Covaxin price

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

The government has also been facilitating the direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the ministry said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination started from May 1.

Under the strategy, every month, 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the government of India.

It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine availability Covid vaccine coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp