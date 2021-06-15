STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pan-India 'Fraud-to-Phone' gang busted; 8 arrested, 300 phones seized

Moreover, 900 mobile phones, 1,000 bank accounts, and hundreds of unified payment interface (UPI) and e-commerce IDs of this gang have been identified and are under investigation.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A pan-India 'fraud-to-phone' network has been busted by security agencies, which have also arrested eight people and seized nearly 300 new mobile phones bought with stolen funds, officials said on Tuesday.

Moreover, 900 mobile phones, 1,000 bank accounts and hundreds of unified payment interface (UPI) and e-commerce IDs of this gang have been identified and are under investigation.

Nearly 100 bank accounts, and debit and credit cards have been frozen by the security agencies so far, officials said.

In all, eight 'fraud-to-phone' (F2P) gang masterminds, including four from Jharkhand, two each from Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, have been arrested and nearly 300 new mobile phones bought with stolen funds seized, a home ministry official said.

The operation against the gang has covered 18 states, involving 350 people.

It was carried out by the Union home ministry's cyber safety wing FCORD, the Madhya Pradesh Police and police forces of several other states on specific information.

An official said that a case of cyber fraud of Rs 6.5 lakh was reported on June 11 by a 78-year-old Udaipur resident on the CyberSafe app run by the home ministry.

The F2P caller was operating from Jharkhand.

During investigation, it came to light that funds were directly credited to three SBI cards, which were used to buy 33 China-made Xiaomi POCO M3 mobile phones from Flipkart.

Within minutes, the addresses of where these were delivered in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh were identified, and the superintendent of police of Balaghat was informed.

The Madhya Pradesh Police was most efficient in detaining the mastermind and all 33 new phones and several more were seized from him, another official said.

The Jharkhand Police has arrested the F2P caller.

The F2P gang bought these phones for about Rs 10,000 each and sold them in the black market at five to 10 per cent discount.

The F2P gang had several hundred operatives who ran different legs of a transaction which involved OTP fraud, credit card fraud, e-commerce fraud, fake IDs, fake mobile numbers, fake addresses, black marketing, tax evasion, money laundering and habitually dealing in stolen goods.

The accused are also being questioned about their preference for China-made phones, especially those made by Xiaomi.

The CyberSafe is an application created by FCORD, which is operational since August 2019.

It links more than 3,000 Law Enforcement Authorities (LEAs), including police stations, in 19 states and union territories with 18 fintech entities online and in real-time.

Fraudsters' mobile numbers are the key to CyberSafe.

As soon as a victim informs police, information is entered on CyberSafe and in real-time, fund flows are identified and communicated.

Till now 65,000 phone frauds have been reported on this app and 55,000 phone numbers and several thousand bank accounts of fraudsters identified.

The CyberSafe runs a website 'cybersafe.gov.in', which provides access only to law enforcement authorities and fintech entities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Fraud-to-Phone' gang
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp